FRANKFURT, April 19 Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) expects to post a net loss in the first quarter, as it books a restructuring charge of 500 million euros ($654 million), Chief Executive Martin Blessing said.
"We had a solid start in operational terms in the first quarter," he told shareholders gathered for the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt, adding the lender made progress in shrinking its non-core asset portfolio.
The decision to cut 4,000 to 6,000 jobs by 2016 weighed on earnings and some analysts were expecting a net loss for the period, Blessing, who had waived his 2012 bonus, said.
"2013 will not be an easy year," he said, adding a reliable earnings forecast was therefore difficult.
Shareholders will be asked to approve a capital increase of 2.5 billion euros to repay to the German government part of the bail-out money it received during the financial crisis. [ID:nL6N0C5CTB]
The measures will increase Commerzbank's capital ratio to 8.6 percent and will allow it to reach a 9-percent target, set by regulators for 2019, by the end of 2014 already. [ID:nL5N0BF17W]
