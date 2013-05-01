BRIEF-Beijing Bohui Innovation to invest in medical and healthcare JV
May 31 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd
COPENHAGEN May 1 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin producer, slightly raised its sales growth outlook for the full year after first quarter operating profit rose more than forecasts.
The rise in profit was aided by strong sales of its diabetes drug Victoza as well as modern insulins.
The company said it now saw 2013 sales growth in local currencies of 9-11 percent against a previous forecast for between 8 percent and 11 percent, and kept unchanged its forecast for operating profit growth of around 10 percent, also measured in local currencies. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)
May 31 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd
* Says 1,000 units of its first series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock from May 26 to May 31