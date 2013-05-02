ZURICH May 2 Swiss Re said a strong
performance from its reinsurance and corporate businesses drove
net profits 21 percent higher in the first quarter, beating
estimates by a wide margin.
The firm, which competes with Germany's Munich Re
, recorded a profit of $1.4 billion for the first
three months of the year, well ahead of an average forecast for
a $1.054 billion profit in a Reuters poll.
The group said it remained on track to achieve 2011-2015
financial targets and was well positioned to face uncertain
economic conditions.
The company had flagged a strong start to 2013 for its
property and casualty business when it reported 2012 numbers in
February.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)