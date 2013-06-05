BRIEF-Alliance Pharma FY pre-tax profit up 103 pct to 22.2 mln pounds
* Current year has started well and we look forward to building on our foundations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
ZURICH, June 5 Novartis said studies show its Gilenya drug helped keep patients with multiple sclerosis free of the disease.
The Basel-based pharmaceutical manufacturer is relying on new products like Gilenya to offset patent expiries of key drugs such as Diovan for high blood pressure.
Switching to Gilenya from interferon increased the proportion of patients disease free after one year of treatment, Novartis said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* FY group revenue up 4.4 pct with total revenue increased to 133.6 mln pounds; patient volumes up 2 pct to 346,905 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* HY revenue increased by 18 pct at constant currency to 34.2 mln pounds (H1 2016: 29.0 mln pounds)