ZURICH, July 15 Roche said on Monday it had received conditional approval from the European Commission for Erivedge, a drug used to treat adults with basal cell carcinoma, a disfiguring form of skin cancer.

The approval makes Erivedge the first licensed medicine for patients in the European Union with this potentially life-threatening form of skin cancer, Roche said.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)