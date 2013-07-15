BRIEF-Opthea Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to a potential capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, July 15 Roche said on Monday it had received conditional approval from the European Commission for Erivedge, a drug used to treat adults with basal cell carcinoma, a disfiguring form of skin cancer.
The approval makes Erivedge the first licensed medicine for patients in the European Union with this potentially life-threatening form of skin cancer, Roche said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Holista to supply medical-grade collagen made from skins of disease-free Australian sheep to Keneric Medical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Healthscope announces appointment of new MD and ceo