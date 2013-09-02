BRUSSELS, Sept 2 Belgian chemicals and plastics
company Solvay said on Monday it and partners had
started the construction of one of the world's largest hydrogen
peroxide plants in Saudi Arabia.
Solvay and Sadara Chemical Company, a joint venture of Saudi
Aramco and Dow Chemical Co, are building the 300,000
tonne per year plant at Sadara's chemical complex in Jubail
Industrial City II, with a start-up seen in 2015.
The unit, the third joint venture plant for Solvay, will
supply Sadara with a feedstock for making propylene oxide,
itself used in the production of polyurethane plastics.