European shares rise in "relaxed" reaction to Brexit day
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH, Sept 2 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc is still needed as a sudden appreciation of the currency cannot be ruled out in the current environment, the central bank's chairman said on Monday.
"The minimum exchange rate will be kept in place for as long as necessary for monetary policy," Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with the Bieler Tagblatt.
The Swiss central bank imposed a lid on the safe-haven currency two years ago to ward off deflation and a recession, after investors fleeing the euro zone crisis bid the unit up to record levels.
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
* Mylan comments on generic Advair Diskus abbreviated new drug application
AMSTERDAM, March 29 Elliott Advisors, the activist investor with a 3.25 percent stake in Akzo Nobel , said on Wednesday other shareholders owning almost a quarter of the Dutch paints and chemicals group want it to enter into talks with spurned U.S. suitor PPG Industries.