HELSINKI, Sept 5 Finland's state investment fund Solidium said it sold 368 million euros ($485 million) worth of shares in TeliaSonera, cutting its stake in the Nordic telecoms operator to 10.1 percent from 11.7 percent.

The average price of the placed 68 million shares was 5.41 euros, around 47.1 Swedish crowns per share. TeliaSonera shares were down 2.8 percent at 47.17 crowns after the announcement.

Reuters last month reported a senior Finnish lawmaker as saying the government will likely trim its stake in TeliaSonera and insurance and investment group Sampo, amid efforts to bolster its coffers. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)