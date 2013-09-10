BRIEF-Sigma Designs Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Sigma Designs, Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
PARIS, Sept 10 Vincent Bollore, the largest shareholder of Vivendi, said in a statement on Tuesday that he was not seeking the chief executive job at the group.
He also welcomed the withdrawal of a candidate backed by Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou for the CEO job. The search process triggered a board crisis between Fourtou and Bollore over the weekend, sources earlier told Reuters.
"Bollore will remain vigilant on the future evolution of the management and the board, and is not himself in search of a post or a salary in Vivendi," said the statement. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Sigma Designs, Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Progress announces appointment of Paul Jalbert as chief financial officer
* Expects soasta deal to be slightly dilutive to non-gaap net income per share for fy 2017 in range $0.06-$0.07, deal to become accretive in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: