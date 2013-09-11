BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
HELSINKI, Sept 11 Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone upgraded its full-year sales and operating profit guidance due to stronger-than-expected demand in China.
Kone said it now expects its 2013 operating profit to be around 920-955 million euros ($1.22-$1.27 billion) and net sales to grow by 11-14 percent versus 2012.
It had previously forecast the operating profit to be 890-920 million and net sales to grow by 9-11 percent. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
SYDNEY, April 5 Hundreds of secret Swiss bank accounts identified by Australian authorities as part of a global tax evasion and money laundering investigation are still in use, a top tax official said on Wednesday.
* Wellington Airport suspends all flights (Adds Wellington airport flight suspensions, delays elsewhere)