Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
BRUSSELS Oct 9 Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company IBA said on Wednesday it had won a contract in Poland worth 15 million euros ($20.4 million) and received repayment for a 31.5 million euro loan from Italy.
The company, in an update coinciding with its capital markets day, said in a statement that it had been selected to supply the new extension of the IFJ proton therapy center in Krakow, Poland. Financing was already fully secured.
IBA also said that it had received payment from ATreP (Agenzia Provinciale Per la Protonterapia) in Trento, Italy, for a loan facility signed in 2009 related to the Trento proton therapy center. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: