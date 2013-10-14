BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks Ltd to acquire Net Logistics
* Asx alert-Dreamscape Networks to acquire Net Logistics-DN8.AX
PARIS Oct 14 French software maker Dassault Systemes warned on Monday its third-quarter revenue and earnings were lower than previously expected, citing sluggish orders.
The company, which is due to publish its detailed results on Oct 24, said its quarterly revenue was 496 million euros, short of its target of 520 million, while earnings per share were down 1 percent year-on-year at 0.88 euros. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Upon recommendation by BIS, co and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications will be removed from the entity list on 29 march
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is in talks with Japanese financial investors about forming a consortium and jointly bidding for Toshiba's memory chip business, Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.