JOHANNESBURG Oct 28 South African retailer Shoprite reported a 10 percent rise in July-September sales on Monday thanks to a strong showing it its stores outside its mainstay home market.

Shoprite, Africa's biggest grocer with stores in several sub-Saharan countries, said sales outside South Africa surged 29.1 percent, more than 3 times the growth rate at home. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)