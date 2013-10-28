BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
JOHANNESBURG Oct 28 South African retailer Shoprite reported a 10 percent rise in July-September sales on Monday thanks to a strong showing it its stores outside its mainstay home market.
Shoprite, Africa's biggest grocer with stores in several sub-Saharan countries, said sales outside South Africa surged 29.1 percent, more than 3 times the growth rate at home. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.