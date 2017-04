VIENNA Jan 28 Raiffeisen Zentralbank's stake in Raiffeisen Bank International will fall to 64 percent from nearly 79 percent after the first tranche of RBI's capital increase, RBI said.

Unlisted RZB bought 750 million euros' ($1.03 billion) worth of shares in last week's initial $3.8 billion share sale and said it would waive its subscription rights in the subsequent rights issue. ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; diting by Michael Shields)