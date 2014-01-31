PARIS Jan 31 U.S. investment firm Blackstone and Canadian property manager Ivanhoe Cambridge said on Friday they held 22.98 percent of French real-estate investment firm Gecina following a ruling by a Luxembourg court.

The ruling, concerning loans made to Spanish property companies that were backed by Gecina shares, has also led to French bank Natixis taking 4.99 percent of Gecina's share capital, Natixis said in a separate statement.