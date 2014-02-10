BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
BERLIN Feb 10 Germany's Continental has agreed to buy Veyance Technologies Inc. from U.S.-based buyout group Carlyle, for about 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion), to strengthen its industrial operations, the company said on Monday.
Hanover-based Continental said the acquired business generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $270 million in 2013.
* Q1 net profit 39.9 million dirhams versus 18.5 million dirhams year ago