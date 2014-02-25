VIENNA Feb 25 Austria's state holding company said it had held informal talks with America Movil on strategic options for Telekom Austria, in which they are the major shareholders.

A spokesman for the OIAG holding company said on Tuesday there were no concrete talks yet about a shareholder pact to pool their stakes, after America Movil said it could start formal talks to create a shareholder syndicate.

"There are currently no concrete negotations between OIAG and America Movil about a possible syndicate," he said. "There are only informal talks about possible strategic options."