VIENNA Feb 28 The chances that Erste Group will become involved in the resolution of problems at nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria are close to zero, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on Friday.

The Austrian government is weighing establishing a "bad bank" to absorb toxic assets from Hypo, but has not ruled out an insolvency or bailing in of creditors. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)