BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q1 Net property income of S$120.1 million
* Qtrly distribution per unit (DPU) was 2.73 cents, unchanged from 1Q 2016
PARIS, March 4 French caterer Elior said on Tuesday it planned to list on the Paris stock market by Summer, in what could be one of the largest initial public offering on the Paris bourse this year.
"Elior confirms (it is) preparing a stock market listing on Euronext Paris by Summer 2014," a company spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Noelle Mennella, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
AMSTERDAM, April 20 A Dutch court ordered prosecutors to open an investigation on Thursday into whether a Shell-Exxon joint venture bears any criminal responsibility for earthquakes triggered by production at the country's largest gas field.