FRANKFURT, April 28 Deutsche Bank said on Monday it would issue additional tier 1 capital to further strengthen its capital structure.

The transaction will take the form of participatory notes - the "AT1 Notes" - with temporary write-down at a trigger level of 5.125 percent phase-in attached warrants, excluding shareholders' pre-emptive rights, the lender said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Erica Billingham)