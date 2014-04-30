BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered asset disposal agreements
* Unit and GF Securities Asset Management entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
HELSINKI, April 30 Finnish oil refiner Neste Oil on Wednesday said it had signed a 1.5-billion-euro ($2.1 billion) revolving credit facility with a group of 20 banks, refinancing an existing similar-size revolving loan.
The loan, which has a tenor of 5 years with two 1-year extension options, will be used for general corporate purposes, Neste Oil said.
Barclays, Credit Agricole, Danske Bank and Pohjola Bank acted as coordinators, Neste Oil said. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Keiron Henderson)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. ** Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180 million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported