VIENNA May 27 Austrian real-estate group CA
Immobilien reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter
funds from operations on Tuesday, thanks mainly to lower
financing costs.
FFO 1, a key measure of cash flow from operations that
excludes depreciation, amortisation and gains or losses from
property disposals, was 16 million euros ($22 million), CA Immo
said in a statement.
Net rental income was 33 million euros, down 24 percent on a
comparable basis, taking account of the deconsolidation of its
income from joint ventures, which were reported separately under
new accounting rules it adopted at the start of the year.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
