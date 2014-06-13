BRIEF- Japan Electronic Materials announces change of president
* Says it appoints Kazumasa Okubo as new president to replace Etsuo Kazama, effective in June
PARIS, June 13 Dassault Systemes, which develops 3D software for companies, said on Friday it had set a 2019 non-IFRS Earnings Per Share (EPS) objective of about 7.00 euros per share.
The target represents a Compounded Annual Growth Rate(CAGR)of 15 percent, Dassault Systemes said in a statement released at its Capital Market Day.
The software developer, which competes with SAP and Oracle, confirmed its full year 2014 outlook of non-IFRS EPS of 3.45 euros to 3.50 euros, or 3.75 euros to 3.80 euros, restated at 2010 currency rates. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
* Says it received patent on April 25, for ADAS controlling method using road recognition and control system