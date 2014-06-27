BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings appoints Han Xiaosheng as president
Jan 24 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd : * Says co appoints Han Xiaosheng as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7ysas1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, June 27 The European Central Bank on Friday published the list of top euro zone banks that it will supervise directly from November when it takes over as banking watchdog.
The ECB drew up a temporary list of 128 banks last year, which it is putting through a balance sheet review to ensure that they are not carrying excessive old risks.
Not all of these banks, however, will end up under the direct watch of the ECB. On Friday, the central bank listed the likely candidates.
The ECB said the final list would be published by Sept. 4.
For the full document, click on: here
For the temporary list, that was published in October 2013, click on: here
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; editing by John O'Donnell)
Jan 24 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd : * Says co appoints Han Xiaosheng as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7ysas1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 24 Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. :
TAIPEI, Jan 24 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday in cautious trade in the last session before a long holiday break and as the local dollar strengthened to levels not seen in over three months. As of 0323 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,449.85 points, after closing up 1 percent at a fresh year-and-a-half high in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged. The gains came as the Taiwan dollar st