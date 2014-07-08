PARIS, July 8 Sanofi said on Tuesday
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted for review
the filing of a new drug application for its diabetes drug
Toujeo.
"With the FDA's acceptance of our submission, we are
anticipating the regulatory decision for marketing authorization
for Toujeo in the U.S. in the first half of 2015." said Pierre
Chancel, Senior Vice President, Global Diabetes at Sanofi.
Toujeo is an improved version of Sanofi's star diabetes
drug Lantus, the world's most prescribed insulin that is set to
lose patent protection in the United States in February 2015.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)