UPDATE 2-Fund firm Henderson's assets cushioned by market gains in Q1
* Says Janus deal on track; shares up 0.6 pct (Adds details from statement, share reaction, analyst quote)
ZURICH, July 21 Julius baer ceo says bank has resources to satisfy possible u.s. Settlement Julius baer ceo says there has been no additional contact with regulators in fx probe (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Says Janus deal on track; shares up 0.6 pct (Adds details from statement, share reaction, analyst quote)
April 19 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :