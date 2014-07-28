ZURICH, July 28 Swiss pharmaceutical group
Novartis said the European Commission has approved its
eyecare unit Alcon's Simbrinza treatment for glaucoma, a
chronic, sight-threatening eye disease.
Alcon said in a statement on Monday the Simbrinza eye drops
suspension had been approved to decrease elevated intraocular
pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular
hypertension.
"We are pleased to introduce the only fixed combination
therapy without a beta-blocker to help more glaucoma patients
manage their progressive eye condition," Jeff George, global
head of Alcon, said in the statement.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)