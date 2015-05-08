BRIEF-Alaska Communications sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $59 mln-$61 mln
* Sees 2017 total wireline revenue between $229 million and $235 million
May 8 Raysearch Labs
* Q1 - Net sales for the period amounted to SEK 87.7 m (54.0)
* Q1 - Operating profit amounted to SEK 33.1 m (6.2)
* Q1 - Order intake excluding service agreements amounted to SEK 86.3 m (54.8),of which RayStation accounted for SEK 69.1 M (34.7) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares slightly higher premarket (Adds background, updates shares)