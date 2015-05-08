May 8 Raysearch Labs

* Q1 - Net sales for the period amounted to SEK 87.7 m (54.0)

* Q1 - Operating profit amounted to SEK 33.1 m (6.2)

* Q1 - Order intake excluding service agreements amounted to SEK 86.3 m (54.8),of which RayStation accounted for SEK 69.1 M (34.7)