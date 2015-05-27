BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding joining to develop self-navigation systems - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
May 27 F E Bording A/S :
* Q1 net sales 159.6 million Danish crowns ($23.30 million) versus 137.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 11.3 million crowns versus 10.6 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2015 guidance - revenue of about 700 million crowns and net profit of about 30 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8512 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)