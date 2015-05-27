May 27 F E Bording A/S :

* Q1 net sales 159.6 million Danish crowns ($23.30 million) versus 137.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 11.3 million crowns versus 10.6 million crowns year ago

* Keeps 2015 guidance - revenue of about 700 million crowns and net profit of about 30 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

