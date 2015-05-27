May 27 esoft systems A/S :

* 22 pct growth in turnover the first quarter of 2015 compared to the first quarter of 2014

* In March 2015 generated a turnover of more than 10 million Danish crowns ($1.46 million), new record for the month of March

* Total turnover for 2015 expected to reach 100 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8503 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)