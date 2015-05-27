BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding joining to develop self-navigation systems - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
May 27 esoft systems A/S :
* 22 pct growth in turnover the first quarter of 2015 compared to the first quarter of 2014
* In March 2015 generated a turnover of more than 10 million Danish crowns ($1.46 million), new record for the month of March
* Total turnover for 2015 expected to reach 100 million crowns
($1 = 6.8503 Danish crowns)
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)