BRIEF-Bosch to sell starters, generators business to China's ZMJ and CRCI
* ZMJ and CRCI to acquire Bosch’s starters and generators business
July 7 Chr Hansen Holding A/S :
** Soren Westh Lonning has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the executive board of Chr. Hansen Holding
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Mikkelsen)
* ZMJ and CRCI to acquire Bosch’s starters and generators business
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of $20.9 million versus $19.3 million a year ago