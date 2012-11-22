* Boursorama sees Q4 business at similar level to Q3

* Sees drop in full-year net income and revenue

* Eyes online banking acquisitions in Western Europe

* Mulling strategy for loss-making unit in Germany

By Alice Cannet

PARIS, Nov 22 Boursorama FMTX.PA wants to expand its online banking offer with more loans to help offset a 10-year low in brokerage orders that will drag full-year revenue and net income lower, its deputy chief executive said.

The unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) will start offering revolving loans to customers early next year, Patrick Sommelet told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The company's online brokerage business has been hit by uncertainty over tax policies in France, low interest rates offered by banks and the wait-and-see attitude surrounding the presidential elections earlier this year, Sommelet said.

Clients have turned to safer banking products away from stock markets, leading to a 23 percent drop in orders for Boursorama in the first nine months of 2012 and a 10 percent fall in revenue, or net banking income.

"We will probably see a decline in our net banking income for the year, due solely to the weakness of the brokerage business," Sommelet said, adding that sales at its banking business should remain stable thanks to strong volumes.

Nine-month net income fell 13 percent to 28.8 million euros

($36.9 million) but lower costs should help it drop less sharply than revenue over the full year, Sommelet said.

He added that the fourth quarter should be similar to the third, when net profit fell 3 percent. This would lead to full-year profit of 37-39 million euros.

The strategy to offer more loans is made possible by the 4.3 billion euros of customer deposits held by Boursorama. This compares with roughly 1.9 billion of existing loans to customers, Sommelet said.

ONLINE ACQUISITIONS

Housing loans already doubled in the third quarter to 134 million euros despite a declining market.

Founded in 1995, Boursorama manages accounts for close to 420,000 clients in France, where it makes 80 percent of its sales, and has units in the UK, Germany and Spain.

In Germany, where the group had a nine-month net loss of 1.9 million euros, Sommelet said stiff competition meant it had to choose between investing more strongly or selling, though no decision had been made yet.

Dutch peer BinckBank (BINCK.AS) in October posted a 22 percent drop in its adjusted net profit for the first nine months of the year and said it was unable to issue detailed forecasts for the last quarter of the year.

Boursorama, which is 55 percent owned by Societe Generale SOCG.PA and 20 percent by Caixa Bank, would consider making acquisitions in the online banking sector in Western Europe, but there are no advanced talks for now, Sommelet said.

Shares in Boursorama, which have been listed since 2000, are down 15 percent since the start of the year, valuing the company at around 400 million euros.

($1 = 0.7801 euros)

(Editing by James Regan)

((alice.cannet@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BOURSORAMA DEPUTYCEO/

