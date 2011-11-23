HANOVER, Germany Nov 23 The European Commission will drag Germany back before the EU's highest court for the second time to force the repeal of the Volkswagen Law, the premier of the German state of Lower Saxony said on Wednesday.

David McAllister, who represents VW's second largest shareholder on the carmaker's supervisory board, said the decision will be officially announced on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz)

