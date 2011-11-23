HANOVER, Germany Nov 23 The European
Commission will drag Germany back before the EU's highest court
for the second time to force the repeal of the Volkswagen Law,
the premier of the German state of Lower Saxony said on
Wednesday.
David McAllister, who represents VW's second largest
shareholder on the carmaker's supervisory board, said the
decision will be officially announced on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz)
((christiaan.hetzner@thomsonreuters.com)(+49 - 69 - 7565
1249)(Reuters Messaging:
christiaan.hetzner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: EU GERMANY/VOLKSWAGEN
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.