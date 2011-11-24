FRANKFURT Nov 24 Germany's main cooperative bank, DZ Bank, expects to need about 350 million euros ($466 million) in extra capital to meet the European Banking Authority's (EBA) tightened capital requirements by a mid-2012 deadline, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The lender plans no capital increase to raise the funds and instead will retain earnings and trim risk-weighted assets to meet the EBA's target, the source said.

DZ Bank was not previously seen as having a capital shortfall but the EBA has been tightening its standards for the amount of capital banks need to hold as a buffer against financial downturns.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have raised their estimates of the amount of capital they expect to have to hold to meet the tighter EBA standards, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters this week. The EBA's capital demands are due at the end of November. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)