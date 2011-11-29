OSLO Nov 29 Statoil Fuel & Retail
, an Oslo-listed chain of petrol stations, said on
Tuesday pump prices in Poland were now "reflecting a more
rational behaviour" after a price war, and also presented new
financial targets.
"Statoil Fuel & Retail has a robust platform for further
profitable growth in Central & Eastern Europe, aiming at
expanding the network presence," the firm said in a statement
ahead of its capital markets day on Tuesday.
It targets a return on capital employed above 13 percent
after tax in the medium term, which is to be achieved through
organic growth of 50-60 new stations per year, of which 40-50
will be in Central and Eastern Europe.
Statoil Fuel and Retail said it targets cost savings of 450
million Norwegian crowns ($76.54 million) by 2015 and that the
firm has an ambition to reduce working capital by NOK 500
million.
The firm, the result of an IPO by parent company Statoil
last year, operates some 2,300 petrol stations, many
with convenience stores, across Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics
and northwest Russia.
($1 = 5.8793 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)