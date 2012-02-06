OSLO Feb 6 Seadrill
* Seadrill secured new contracts for the three jack-up rigs
Offshore Mischief, Offshore Defender, and West Leda.
* The aggregated revenue potential is estimated at US$311
million inclusive of mobilization fees and assignment specific
rig modifications.
* Offshore Mischief has been awarded contract by Equion
Energia Limited in Colombia. The estimated revenue potential is
USD$33.2 million for the firm 180-day period inclusive of US$1.7
million in mobilization and demobilization fees.
* West Leda is for a firm eighteen-month period. The
contract is expected to commence late March 2012 in direct
continuation from its current contract. The estimated revenue
potential is approximately US$75.5 million inclusive of a US$1.8
million mobilization fee.
* Offshore Defender has been awarded a contract by Brunei
Shell Petroleum Company. The estimated revenue potential is
approximately US$202.5 million inclusive of US$9.0 million in
mobilization fees and assignment specific rig modifications.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)