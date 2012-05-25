OSLO May 25 AKER SOLUTIONS

* Completed the issuance of NOK 1.5 billion in the Norwegian bond market with maturity on 6 June 2017.

* The offering was oversubscribed.

* Proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

* In connection with the placement, the firm bought back bonds with nominal value of NOK 150.5 million in the existing bond issue AKVER03 with maturity in December 2013, NOK 69 million in AKVER04 with maturity in December 2013, and NOK 200 million in AKVER06 with maturity in June 2014.

* Nordea Markets, SEB and Swedbank First Securities have acted as Joint Managers for the issuance.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)