OSLO May 25 AKER SOLUTIONS
* Completed the issuance of NOK 1.5 billion in the Norwegian
bond market with maturity on 6 June 2017.
* The offering was oversubscribed.
* Proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for general
corporate purposes.
* In connection with the placement, the firm bought back
bonds with nominal value of NOK 150.5 million in the existing
bond issue AKVER03 with maturity in December 2013, NOK 69
million in AKVER04 with maturity in December 2013, and NOK 200
million in AKVER06 with maturity in June 2014.
* Nordea Markets, SEB and Swedbank First Securities have
acted as Joint Managers for the issuance.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)