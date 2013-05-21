BRIEF-Coupa Software announces pricing of upsized follow-on offering
* Coupa Software announces pricing of upsized follow-on offering
SAN FRANCISCO May 21 Intel Corp new Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich has re-organized key business groups and created a "new devices" unit, according to a source who has seen an internal email, shaking up the world's top chipmaker days after formally assuming control.
Intel spokesman Chuck Mulloy confirmed Krzanich sent the internal email describing the chipmaker's reorganization.
* Coupa Software announces pricing of upsized follow-on offering
* Has received a request to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to dismiss Antony Burgmans as Chairman of Supervisory Board