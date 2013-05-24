By Ilaina Jonas

NEW YORK May 24 General Growth Properties Inc (GGP.N) has paired with Brookfield Office Properties BPO.TO in a bid for one of the most sought after Manhattan office buildings on the market, making what could be the mall owner's entry into the urban street retail real estate market, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Bids for 650 Madison Avenue could exceed $1.3 billion, according to sources who were not authorized to speak publicly. The decision on the winning bid is expected next week, said one source.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas)

((ilaina.jonas@thomsonreuters.com)(1 646 223 6193)(Reuters Messaging: ilaina.jonas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GENERALGROWTH MADISONAVENUE/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.