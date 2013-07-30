EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK, July 30 Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N) and Oxford Properties, the real estate arm of an Ontario pension plan, are buying stakes in 650 Madison Avenue, joining two parties that had already agreed to acquire the Manhattan building for $1.3 billion, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
The office and retail tower now will have four equal owners, one source said.
The sources declined to be identified because the deal is not public.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
((ilaina.jonas@thomsonreuters.com)(1 646 223 6193)(Reuters Messaging: ilaina.jonas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VORNADO OXFORD/650MADISON
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has