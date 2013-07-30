NEW YORK, July 30 Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N) and Oxford Properties, the real estate arm of an Ontario pension plan, are buying stakes in 650 Madison Avenue, joining two parties that had already agreed to acquire the Manhattan building for $1.3 billion, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The office and retail tower now will have four equal owners, one source said.

The sources declined to be identified because the deal is not public.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

