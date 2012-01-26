NEW YORK Nov 8 The U.S. housing market is in worse shape than it was in the downturn of the late 1980s, the head of luxury home builder Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) said on Thursday.

"We do think that this is worse than '88 through the first month in '91," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Toll said in a conference call with analysts. Toll was referring to the severe downturn in the market during that period in the late 1980s through early 1990s.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas)

