NEW YORK, June 25 Quest Software Inc QSFT.O has received a superior proposal from Dell Inc DELL.O, the "strategic bidder" that has offered to buy the maker of enterprise management software for about $2.32 billion, a source close to the matter said.

Dell's $27.50 per share cash bid beats an earlier offer of nearly $2.17 billion from a buyout group led by private investment firm Insight Venture Partners.

A Dell spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

