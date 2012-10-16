By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK Oct 16 Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) is planning to price its own Android tablet "Insignia Flex" at $239 to $259, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The tablet will compete with Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad and Amazon's (AMZN.O) Kindle.

Late last week, the world's largest consumer electronics chain's in-house brand Insignia shared details of the tablet on its Facebook page.

The tablet will hit stores on Nov. 11 and will be available only at Best Buy, the source said.

The tablet features a dual-core 1GHz processor, 9.7-inch screen and a ten-hour battery life.

