NEW YORK May 14 Beckman Coulter Inc. BEC.N said on Monday it will not increase its offer to buy Biosite Inc. BSTE.O for $90 per share, after Biosite's board said it considered a competing takeover bid as superior.

The competing bid was from Inverness Medical Innovations Inc. IMA.A.

Beckman Coulter said it expects Biosite will end their existing merger agreement and pay it a termination fee of $54 million.

Keywords: BIOSITE BECKMANCOULTER/

