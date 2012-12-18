NEW YORK Dec 18 Knight Capital Group (KCG.N) agreed to sell itself to Getco Holding Company LLC, beating rival high-speed trading firm Virtu Financial LLC, according to two people close to the negotiations.

Though Virtu had offered an all-cash deal, Getco and its private equity firm General Atlantic increased its offer to above $3.60 a share in cash and stock in the combined company, one source said. Under Getco's plan, Knight Chief Executive Thomas Joyce would give up his role.

A spokeswoman at Knight was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Jan Paschal)

