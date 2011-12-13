(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13- Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku's (BPD Maluku) proposed IDR200bn senior medium-term notes (MTNs) I tranche I 2011 a National Long-Term 'A-(idn)' rating. The MTNs have a maturity of up to two years. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to support the bank's business growth.

The MTN rating is identical to BPD Maluku's National Long-Term rating of 'A-(idn)', which has a Stable Outlook The National rating reflects strong support from the regional and central government, given BPD Maluku's key role as treasurer for the regional government, as the funding channel for government projects between 2010 and 2012 and the main lender to regional civil servants.

BPD Maluku is mutually owned by the government of the Maluku province and north Maluku province, as well as municipalities and regencies surrounding Maluku and Maluku island provinces.