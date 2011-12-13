(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its rating on the interest-only (IO) class X trust certificates issued under the ORIX-NRL Trust 14 transaction (see list below).

Since the class A trust certificates issued under the same transaction were fully redeemed on the trust distribution date in December 2011, there are no longer any trust certificates rated 'AA- (sf)' or above with an outstanding principal balance under this transaction. Accordingly, we have withdrawn our rating on class X in accordance with our updated criteria for rating IO securities (for details, see the report, "Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities," published April 15, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

ORIX-NRL Trust 14

JPY20.7 billion trust certificates due December 2013*

Class Rating Initial notional principal

X AAA (sf) JPY20.7 billion

*Initially, the legal final maturity was December 2014. Due to the repayment status of the underlying loans, however, the maturity date has been brought forward to December 2013, based on the trust agreement.