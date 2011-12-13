(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised or affirmed its ratings on 19 Asia Pacific financial institutions after applying new ratings criteria for banks, which was published on Nov. 9, 2011.

This release is a part of a series of announcements by Standard & Poor's since Nov. 29, 2011, listing and explaining rating actions resulting from application of its revised ratings criteria for banks. The previous announcements have included rating actions on a number of larger financial institutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Below we list the ratings on the banks and their relevant subsidiaries that result from the application of our new criteria today. While today's actions are the last in our recent waves of criteria application to most of the financial institutions in Asia Pacific, please note that some national scale ratings, credit estimates, and unsolicited ratings may be reviewed in the first quarter of 2012, together with the ratings on some institutions that are within the scope of the criteria but that are not predominantly retail, commercial, or corporate & investment banks.

We will publish individual research updates on each bank group identified below, including a list of ratings on affiliated rated entities, as well as the ratings by debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock. The research updates will be available at www.standardandpoors.com/AI4FI and on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Ratings on specific issues will be available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal and www.standardandpoors.com following release.