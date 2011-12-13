(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13- The sale of the Portuguese government's 21% stake in Energias de Portugal
(EDP) could be positive for the power utility's rating profile if it provides the company with
access to additional liquidity. Other than this, the impact of the sale is likely to be broadly
neutral for the credit - although an end to the sale process may in itself aid EDP's market
access, says Fitch Ratings.
As part of its debt reduction programme, the Portuguese government has put its
21% stake in EDP up for sale. As the current Portuguese ownership stake is not
explicitly factored into our rating, the sale itself will be ratings neutral. It
is highly unlikely, under our Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology,
that we would explicitly include support in terms of notching the rating for any
other owner of a similar sized stake.
This does not mean that "soft" support from a stronger shareholder that has
purchased a stake for strategic reasons cannot be incorporated into a rating. In
the case of OTE ('BB-'/Evolving) in Greece, Fitch has explicitly stated as a
potential upgrade trigger "greater levels of formal support for OTE from 40%
shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG?" The bar, however, for such support to have a
real positive impact is likely to be high - ideally an actual cash injection.
We calculate that EDP has sufficient liquidity, including bank lines and short
term programmes and notes, to see it through 2012, but will need to refinance in
order to meet its EUR 2.6bn of maturing debt in 2013. Our base case is that EDP
will be able to access the markets to meet these needs. Absent any shareholder
support, merely clearing up the current uncertainty regarding what will become
EDP's largest shareholder may aid market access.
The Portuguese government has announced that four suitors are currently in the
running for the EDP stake. Germany's E.ON ('A') is the only European bidder. The
others are China's Three Gorges (the parent of 'A-' rated China Yangtze Power ),
and Eletrobras ('BBB') and Cemig ('AA(bra)') from Brazil. We expect the
winning bid to be announced before the end of 2011.
Following our eurozone approach, EDP is currently rated three notches above the
Portuguese sovereign at 'BBB+'/RWN. This reflects its international wind
generation assets, Brazilian, and to a lesser extent Spanish businesses. These
diversify EDP's risk and cash flow profile away from Portugal, albeit that Fitch
adjusts its analysis for the non-recourse nature of some of this international
diversification.
EDP's rating is currently constrained at three notches above that of the
Portuguese sovereign. For more on Fitch's approach to rating eurozone companies
please see "Euro Zone Sovereign Pressures and Corporates ? April 2011" available
at www.fitchratings.com