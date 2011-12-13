(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We believe that the capitalization of Austria-based composite insurance group UNIQA has deteriorated in 2011 to a level which is not commensurate with an 'A' rating.

-- We are lowering the ratings on UNIQA's core operating entities to 'A-' from 'A' and the ratings on UNIQA Versicherungen AG to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.

-- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 10, 2011.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that UNIQA will be able to restore its capital adequacy in 2012 to a level more in line with the ratings and factors in commitment on the part of key shareholders to supporting the improvement of UNIQA's financial profile.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Austria-based composite insurance group UNIQA's core operating entities, UNIQA Personenversicherung AG, UNIQA Sachversicherung AG, and UNIQA Re AG, to 'A-' from 'A'. In addition, we lowered the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on UNIQA Versicherungen AG to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We removed all of the ratings from CreditWatch where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 10, 2011. The outlook is stable.

The rating action reflects our view that UNIQA's financial profile and in particular its capital adequacy has significantly weakened in 2011 as a result of continued adverse capital market conditions. We expect the group to report a loss of about EUR250 million-EUR300 million for the year, mainly reflecting a depreciation of its Greek sovereign debt holdings by about EUR250 million-EUR300 million and one-off restructuring costs of about EUR190 million. We believe, however, that UNIQA will take several action in 2012 to restore its capitalization to levels that are more commensurate with the ratings. Its successful disposal of its German operations, Mannheimer AG Holding (NR), has somewhat improved the group's capitalization and in our view demonstrates its willingness and ability to continue to do so. Moreover, we believe that UNIQA's majority shareholders, Austria Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit Privatstiftung (not rated) and Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich (RZB; A/Watch Neg/A-1), remain committed to providing capital support in 2012 in the event of further capital need, which enhances UNIQA's financial flexibility.

We continue to believe management is addressing UNIQA's key long-term challenges through its stated plan to carry out a capital increase in 2013 by increasing the group's free float to a maximum of 49%. The group has said Austria Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit Privatstiftung and RZB will hold a stake of at least 51%. Nevertheless we believe highly volatile capital market conditions have increased execution risk for the planned capital increase.

We view an ongoing restructuring program to improve UNIQA's profits by up to EUR400 million a year by 2015 as necessary as the group's operating performance constitutes a rating weakness. We also believe the restructuring will require intense management attention. We do not expect the positive impact of the restructuring to materialize until 2012-2013 at the earliest.

The ratings on UNIQA are supported by what we see as a strong competitive position and strong financial flexibility.

The stable outlook reflects our view that UNIQA will be able to restore its capital adequacy in 2012 to levels that are more in line with the ratings according to our capital model. We also believe that the main shareholders will continue to back the group in the event of further capital need.

